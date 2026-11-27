On the night of November 27, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region were attacked by drones. Explosions were heard in Vsevolozhsk, Kudrovo, and at least eight districts of St. Petersburg.

Around 2 a.m., Drozdchenko issued a warning about the danger of drone attacks. According to him, 45 drones had allegedly been shot down over the Leningrad Oblast since the start of the attack.

Local residents reported explosions in northern St. Petersburg and in Vsevolozhsk. In Kudrovo, they said, there was a strong smell of gunpowder.

Reports of explosions came from the Central, Petrogradsky, Vasileostrovsky, Primorsky, Vyborgsky, Kalininsky, Krasnogvardeisky, and Nevsky districts of St. Petersburg.

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Most reports of explosions came from the northern part of the city. One ASTRA reader said that the air raid siren did not sound.

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Around 8:00 a.m., the governor of the Leningrad Region explained the temporary closure of the Ladoga Bridge. According to him, the structure was not damaged, but mobile firefighting teams were working on the bridge.

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This was reported by Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenco and Russian media outlets.

On the night of November 26, a number of Russian regions and temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine came under attack by drones. There were reports of numerous explosions, Russian air defense operations, fires, and damage to facilities. Temporary flight restrictions were imposed at several airports.

On the night of November 25, explosions were heard near several industrial facilities. The Novokuybyshevsk and Syzran oil refineries were hit, as well as, presumably, an oil pumping station.

On the night of November 26, drones struck the Nevinnomyssk industrial zone in the Stavropol Krai of the Russian Federation. According to OSINT and monitoring channels Falcon and Astra, the target may have been the Nevinnomyssk Power Plant, which supplies electricity to industrial enterprises in the region.

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