On the night of November 26–27, Russian troops launched combined strikes on Izyum in the Kharkiv region. Apartment buildings and private homes, vehicles, and infrastructure were damaged, and fires broke out. At least six people were injured.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on November 26, the Russians struck, likely with a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), in the Izyum area. As a result of the attack, several apartment buildings, administrative buildings, a municipal utility facility, and vehicles were reportedly damaged. A fire also broke out.

At approximately 12:24 a.m. on November 27, drone strikes set a utility building on fire and damaged neighboring private homes in the area of the railway market. In addition, a strike on an apartment building in the southern part of Izyum was recorded, where a fire also broke out.

Six people are currently known to have been injured. They received the necessary medical care. Information regarding the consequences of the Russian shelling is being clarified.

This was reported by the Izyum City Military Administration on Telegram.

Over the course of November 26, Russian forces carried out 699 strikes on 49 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, one person was killed and 16 others were wounded.

Starting in the evening of November 26, Russian forces launched more than 20 drone attacks on five districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region. One person was killed and two others were wounded as a result of the shelling. Damage to businesses, a residential building, and infrastructure was also reported.

On the evening of November 26, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia. An infrastructure facility was hit, and a fire broke out in one of the industrial buildings following the attack. There is currently no information on casualties.

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of people injured as a result of Russian shelling of the Dniprovskyi district on Thursday, November 26, rose to four. At the same time, vehicle traffic across the DniproHES dam has been partially restored—it is now possible to drive from the city center to the right bank of the Dnipro River. Earlier reports indicated one fatality and one injury.

On Thursday, November 26, 2026, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and wounding another, according to Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration. The strike hit the Dniprovskyi district of the city, where damage to transportation infrastructure was recorded.

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