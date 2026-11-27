On the night of November 26–27, Russia attacked Ukraine with 155 strike drones, including Shahed jet drones. By morning, Ukrainian air defense forces had destroyed or neutralized most of the aerial targets. At the same time, nearly 30 hits were recorded, and the air attack was still ongoing at the time of this report.

Starting in the evening of November 26, the Russians deployed 155 Shahed-type attack drones (83 of which were jet-powered), “Gerbera” drones, and “Parody” decoy drones.

The drones flew from the directions of Orel, Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia. They were also launched from occupied Donetsk and from Gvardeyskoye in occupied Crimea.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces had shot down or neutralized 110 enemy drones. Among them were Shahed drones—51 of which were jet-powered—as well as Gerbera drones and other types.

Impacts were recorded at 27 locations. Debris from downed drones fell at four additional locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy drones still in the sky.

This was reported citing data from the Air Force.

Russia attacked a community in Kherson; one person was killed and six were wounded.

Russia attacked Izyum with combined strikes; there are casualties.

The Russians have launched nearly 700 strikes on Zaporizhzhia; one person was killed and others were injured.

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