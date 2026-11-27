On November 27, in Mykolaiv, a production facility at one of the industrial enterprises was damaged as a result of a Russian drone strike. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

"Yesterday and today, the enemy attacked the region with strike drones. As a result, a production facility at an industrial enterprise in Mykolaiv was damaged. There were no casualties," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday morning.

This was reported by Georgy Reshetilov, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration.

Russia attacked the Mykolaiv region; a child is among the wounded.

Russia launched a massive attack on Mykolaiv using Iskander-M and Shahed missiles; there are casualties.

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