The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is negotiating with Ukraine and Russia to establish a ninth local ceasefire at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The negotiations began after the plant once again lost its external power supply, forcing it to switch to emergency diesel generators for the 28th time.

“The IAEA is negotiating with the Russian Federation and Ukraine regarding a ninth local ceasefire at the Zaporizhzhia NPP following yet another disruption of the external power supply,” the statement reads.

The plant’s connection to the sole remaining external power transmission line, the 330-kV “Ferosplavna-1” line, was, as noted, “interrupted on November 25 at 5:28 a.m. local time, presumably due to military operations.” “For the 28th time since the conflict began, the Zaporizhzhia NPP has been using emergency diesel generators to ensure essential nuclear safety functions,” the IAEA stated.

“We are once again facing a loss of external power supply at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The plant’s continued reliance on a single power transmission line, as well as its location on the front line of active hostilities, result in an extremely unstable external power supply,” said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

According to Energoatom, on November 25 at 4:28 a.m., as a result of shelling by Russian troops on the right bank of the Dnipro River, 13 km from the “Ferosplavna” substation, the 330-kV “Ferosplavna-1” power line was cut off. Currently, the plant’s own power needs are being met by backup diesel generators.

Systematic damage to energy infrastructure near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) caused by Russian shelling increases the risk of a nuclear accident, Energoatom emphasized.

This was stated in a statement released by the organization on X November 26.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will send missions to 19 electrical substations that are critical to the operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

As a reminder, Ukraine will discuss with the IAEA the de-occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the strengthening of security.

Sibiga expressed outrage over the appointment of a sanctioned Russian national to a leadership position at the IAEA.

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