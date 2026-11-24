On Monday, November 23, near one of the frontline villages in the Dnipropetrovsk region, a Russian FPV drone attacked a service vehicle belonging to a DTEK repair crew. At the time of the strike, the technicians were conducting a routine inspection of power lines.

According to the company’s press office, none of the employees were injured as a result of the drone strike, but the vehicle itself sustained damage.

Source: DTEK press center statement.

On the morning of November 24, Russian troops attacked energy facilities in the north of the Rivne region. Power has now been restored to all customers, according to regional authorities.

Photo: Russia attacked 11 regions of Ukraine: two people were killed in Zaporizhzhia.

Russia launched another attack on Vinnytsia, damaging an energy facility and vehicles.

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