On November 24, a Russian “Molniya” drone struck a residential building in the village of Smyach in the Novgorod-Siverskyi District of Chernihiv Oblast.

The strike damaged the roof of the house and shattered the windows. There is currently no information on any casualties.

The circumstances of the attack are being investigated.

Source: Oleksandr Seliverstov, Novhorod-Siverskyi Regional Military Administration

Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia claimed the life of a man.

Russia launched a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia, bringing the number of casualties to 43.

In Zaporizhzhia, following the morning Russian attacks on November 17, the number of wounded rose to 42, while two local residents were killed in the shelling. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

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