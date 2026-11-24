U.S. President’s Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are seeking to reach a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia as soon as possible, preferably by January. At the same time, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv will not agree to peace at the cost of unacceptable concessions and will demand that Washington increase military support and impose sanctions against Moscow if no agreement is reached.

The Ukrainian president made these remarks in an interview with Bloomberg.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine will insist on a large-scale package of military aid from the U.S. and tougher restrictions against Russia if the negotiations do not lead to an agreement acceptable to Kyiv.

“There must be a level of support for Ukraine and sanctions that send a clear signal to the Russians: it’s time to sit down at the negotiating table and end the war,” the head of state emphasized.

He noted that the desire of U.S. officials to reach an agreement as quickly as possible could put Ukraine at risk of facing pressure to make significant concessions. At the same time, according to Zelenskyy’s assessment, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin shows no signs of being ready to end the war.

“There is a desire to move very quickly, and both we and the Russians understand this. We realize what the price might be. We, too, want peace very much, but not at Ukraine’s expense,” the president stated.

As a reminder, Putin offered Kushner business deals in exchange for easing U.S. sanctions.

The European Union is preparing more than 100 new sanctions against Russia. The restrictions could affect banks, energy companies, and tankers that transport Russian oil in circumvention of current regulations. According to Bloomberg, EU foreign ministers may consider these measures as early as November 16.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the signing of new sanctions decrees aimed at increasing pressure on Russia.

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