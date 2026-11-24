On the afternoon of November 24, a building housing one of the city’s medical facilities was damaged as a result of an enemy strike.

Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“As a result of enemy shelling, the building of the city hospital in Odesa was damaged. Windows were shattered, and the facade and interior walls were damaged,” the message reads.

According to the regional head, no patients or staff were injured in the attack.

The facility continues to provide full medical care, Kipper noted.

On the morning of November 24, Russian troops attacked energy facilities in the north of the Rivne region. Power has now been restored to all customers, regional authorities reported.

Photo: Russia attacked 11 regions of Ukraine: two people were killed in Zaporizhzhia.

Russia launched another attack on Vinnytsia, damaging an energy facility and vehicles.

Read us on