In some areas of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, water is not reaching residents’ homes at all. At the same time, the water utility is unable to arrange for water deliveries to some of these areas due to the threat of attacks by Russian drones.

What is known?

According to him, residents of Kramatorsk currently receive about 3,000 cubic meters of water per day.

“Water is supplied every day, but it doesn’t reach all areas. It depends on the specific districts and settlements where people live. In some places, it’s available every day; in others, it’s not available at all.

That’s why we deliver water to some areas; in others, there are water dispensers; and in some areas, there’s none at all due to the security situation—no one goes there, and we don’t know what the situation is like or how people are surviving; we have no information,” Yakovenko said.

The director of the water utility explained that the city has wells, water fountains, and bottled water available.

“Donors also deliver water; it’s distributed to retirees and to low-income people as well. At the locations we deliver to, there’s enough. As for the places we can’t reach, obviously we don’t deliver there, and we don’t know whether there’s enough or not.

People submit requests, and we call them each time to let them know whether we’ll be coming or not. We assess the situation—whether it’s safe or dangerous—and follow that schedule to carry out these deliveries,” he explained.

At the same time, some areas are inaccessible due to the threat of drone attacks targeting people.

Valentin Yakovenko, director of the Kramatorsk Water Utility, stated this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.



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