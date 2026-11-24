As of the morning of November 24, power outages affecting consumers were reported in five regions of Ukraine as a result of Russian attacks.

“The enemy continues to attack Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. As a result of the shelling, as of this morning, consumers in the Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Rivne, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions are without power,” the statement reads.

It is noted that emergency power outages are being implemented in the Kharkiv region.

Ukrenergo reminded that today, scheduled restrictions will be in effect around the clock in some regions of Ukraine:⁠ ⁠for industry—power restriction schedules;⁠ ⁠for all categories of consumers—schedules for hourly power cuts (from 0.5 to 3.5 cycles).

Current outage schedules should be checked on the official websites of the distribution system operator.

This was reported by NEC “Ukrenergo” on Facebook.

Russian attacks have left consumers in five regions without power.

Russian terrorists have left one million Kyiv residents without power.

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