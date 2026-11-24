Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Polohivsky District of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Changes along the front line have been observed near the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka and Bilohirya.

“The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Vozdvizhivka (the administrative center of the Vozdvizhivka rural community in the Polohivsky District of Zaporizhzhia Oblast) and Bilohirya (a village in the Polohivsky District of Zaporizhzhia Oblast),” the analysts’ report states.

Thus, the changes on the map of hostilities concern two settlements in the Polohivsky District—Vozdvizhivka and Bilohirya.

This was reported by the monitoring project DeepState.

According to journalists’ estimates, over the course of 4.5 years of full-scale war, the Russian army’s irreplaceable losses in Donetsk Oblast may have reached 325,000 dead. In the battles for Pokrovsk alone, according to leaked statistics, more than 100,000 Russian soldiers were killed.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, on November 23, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 1,848 Russian troops. New data on enemy losses was released as of November 24, 2026.

A total of 123 clashes were recorded on the front lines, with the fiercest fighting occurring in the Kostiantynivka sector.

Over the past 24 hours, 149 combat engagements took place along the front line, with the heaviest fighting occurring in two sectors.

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