Over the past day, 161 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines. Ukrainian defenders continue to inflict casualties on the Russian occupiers and repel the enemy’s offensive operations on all fronts.

Over the past day, Russian troops carried out 73 airstrikes, dropping 250 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders deployed 7,475 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,865 attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions. Of these, 17 attacks were carried out using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces’ air force, missile forces, and artillery struck two areas where enemy personnel and equipment were concentrated, one drone command post, and two artillery systems.

In particular, the following populated areas in Sumy Oblast came under Russian shelling: Vintorivka, Marchyshina Buda, Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Vilna Sloboda, Sopych, Kharkivka, Kucherivka, Korenok, Shalygyne, Yastrubshchyna, Partizanske, Vovkivka, Nova Sloboda, Hirky, Bezsalivka, Iskrivshchyna, Otruba, Volfyne, Pavlivka, Obody, Korchakivka, Nova Sich, Pysarivka, Ivolzhanske, Kyianitsa, Yunakivka, Mogrytsia, Luzhky, Khrapivshchyna, and Neskuchne.

Pustogorod and Vakaliivshchyna were hit by airstrikes.

The situation on the main front sectors

Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors

Over the past day, Russian troops carried out three attacks, launched five airstrikes using 11 guided bombs, and fired on Ukrainian positions and populated areas 106 times. Six of these attacks were carried out using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Southern Slobozhanshchyna Sector

Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack in the Okhrimivka area.

Liman Direction

Russian occupiers attempted to breach Ukrainian defenses. In total, they carried out four attacks in the areas of Zelenaya Dolina and Zarichne, as well as in the direction of Lyman.

Sloviansk Sector

The enemy carried out four attacks in the areas of the settlements of Dibrova and Yampil.

Kostiantynivka Sector

Eighteen attacks by Russian forces were recorded on this section of the front.

The invaders attempted to advance in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Dovha Balka, and Vilne, and also moved toward Osykove, Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, Mykolaipillia, and Kucherove Yar.

Pokrovsk Sector

Russian troops carried out 15 attacks, attempting to advance near the settlements of Chernihivka, Dobropillia, Novohryshyne, Vasylivka, Myrne, and Molodetske, as well as in the direction of Serhiivka.

Hulyaypil Sector

In this sector of the front, the occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 13 times.

The enemy attempted to advance toward Yegorivka, Novozaporizhzhia, and Rizdvyanka, and also launched attacks in the areas of Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipil, and Charivne.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past day, on November 23, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 1,848 Russian troops. New data on enemy losses was released as of November 24, 2026.

A total of 123 clashes were recorded on the front lines, with the fiercest fighting occurring in the Kostiantynivka sector.

Over the past 24 hours, 149 combat engagements took place along the front line, with the heaviest fighting occurring in two sectors.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 21, the Russian army lost another approximately 2,310 soldiers in the war against Ukraine. In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russian personnel losses have reached approximately 1,637,000, according to estimates by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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