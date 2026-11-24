On the morning of November 24, the Russian army launched another strike on Vinnytsia. The attack damaged an energy infrastructure facility, a civilian business, a trolleybus, and several cars. Four men were injured.

“Another attack on Vinnytsia. A critical infrastructure facility was hit. A trolleybus and a car were damaged,” the city’s mayor reported.

Later, at 8:43 a.m., Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, clarified that a civilian enterprise and an energy infrastructure facility were damaged as a result of the Russian strike.

According to her, four men were injured. All of the victims sustained minor injuries.

“Four men were injured. All sustained minor injuries. Three received medical care on the spot, and one was hospitalized. Two public transportation stops, four cars, a trolleybus, and nearby buildings were also damaged. All relevant services are working to address the aftermath of the attack,” Zabolotna added.

Relevant services are working at the site of the strike to address the aftermath of the Russian attack.

This was reported by Vinnytsia Mayor Serhiy Morgunov.

In addition, Russian troops shelled 24 settlements in the Sumy region over the past 24 hours. As of the morning of November 24, seven people, including two children, were injured as a result of the strikes.

Earlier, it was reported that a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia claimed the lives of two people, with another 22 injured.

Two people were wounded as a result of a Russian strike on Izyum.

In Kyiv, a Russian drone damaged a popular pizzeria near Khreshchatyk.

Earlier, Russia damaged a high-rise building in Kharkiv; there are casualties.

The Russians have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times since this evening; there are injuries.

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