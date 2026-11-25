On the night of November 25, Russian troops attacked the Naftogaz Group’s gas production infrastructure in the Poltava region. The strike caused a massive fire, and operations at the facility were halted.

“This is not the first such attack and, unfortunately, it won’t be the last. The enemy is deliberately targeting gas production to deprive Ukrainians of heat this winter,” Fedorenko said.

According to him, once the security situation stabilizes, experts will assess the extent of the damage and the consequences of the Russian strike, as well as determine the next steps for restoring the facility’s operations.

This was reported by Serhiy Fedorenko, acting chairman of the board of Naftogaz.

On the night of November 25, a fire broke out at an industrial facility in the Poltava district following a strike by a Russian drone.

Two people were killed and three others were injured as a result of Russian drone attacks in the Sumy and Seredyna-Budsk communities. The National Police of Ukraine reported this on November 25.

Due to damage to energy infrastructure caused by Russian shelling, some residents of the Zaporizhzhia region were left without power. This was reported on November 25 by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration.

On November 24, Russian occupiers attacked the Kovel community in the Volyn region with Shahed-type jet drones. One of the drones struck the premises of a business.

In the Krasnopil community of Sumy Oblast on November 23, Russian forces deliberately struck a vehicle transporting bread and food supplies with a drone. A fire broke out following the attack.

On Monday, November 23, the Carpathian steakhouse Vatra, located in downtown Kyiv, sustained damage as a result of Russian shelling.

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