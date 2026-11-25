On the afternoon of November 25, Russian forces launched a massive drone strike on Odesa and its suburbs. Civilian and energy infrastructure were targeted; two women were injured, and part of the city was left without power.

According to the Odesa Regional Military Administration, a residential complex in Odesa was damaged, and two women sustained shrapnel wounds. Medical personnel are providing all necessary assistance.

In the suburbs, a private logistics company and a household paper products manufacturing facility were damaged.

It is also noted that due to enemy shelling, some consumers in the Peresypsky and Primorsky districts of Odesa were left without power. Critical infrastructure facilities are being switched to backup power. There are no disruptions in the operation of medical facilities.

Utility workers are already working to address the consequences of the attack and restore power.

Source: Odesa Regional State Administration (OVA)

Two people were killed and three others were injured as a result of Russian drone attacks in the Sumy and Seredyna-Budsk communities. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine on November 25.

Due to damage to energy infrastructure caused by Russian shelling, some residents of the Zaporizhzhia region were left without power. This was reported on November 25 by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration.

On November 24, Russian occupiers attacked the Kovel community in the Volyn region with Shahed-type jet drones. One of the drones struck the premises of a business.

In the Krasnopil community of Sumy Oblast on November 23, Russian forces deliberately struck a vehicle transporting bread and food supplies with a drone. A fire broke out following the attack.

On Monday, November 23, the Carpathian steakhouse Vatra, located in downtown Kyiv, sustained damage as a result of Russian shelling.

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