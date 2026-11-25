On the morning of November 25, Russian troops struck energy facilities and a civilian enterprise in the Zhytomyr region. Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, reported the attack.

“An energy infrastructure facility in the Zhytomyr district and a civilian enterprise in the Korosten district came under attack by enemy drones,” the statement said.

It is known that one person was injured as a result of the enemy strike.

The person has been taken to a hospital and is receiving the necessary medical care, Bunechko noted.

Two people were killed and three others were injured as a result of Russian drone attacks in the Sumy and Seredyna-Budsk communities. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine on November 25.

Due to damage to energy infrastructure caused by Russian shelling, some residents of the Zaporizhzhia region were left without power. This was reported on November 25 by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration.

On November 24, Russian occupiers attacked the Kovel community in the Volyn region with Shahed-type jet drones. One of the drones struck the premises of a business.

In the Krasnopil community of Sumy Oblast on November 23, Russian forces deliberately struck a vehicle transporting bread and food supplies with a drone. A fire broke out following the attack.

On Monday, November 23, the Carpathian steakhouse Vatra, located in downtown Kyiv, sustained damage as a result of Russian shelling.

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