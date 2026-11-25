Two people were killed and three others were injured as a result of Russian drone attacks in the Sumy and Seredina-Buda communities. The National Police of Ukraine reported this on November 25.

“Sumy community. A 76-year-old man was killed and a 38-year-old man was injured when an enemy FPV drone struck a car. A 69-year-old man died in the hospital after sustaining injuries on November 23 when an enemy drone struck in the Seredyna-Budsk community. In addition, two women, aged 60 and 68, who were also injured that day as a result of enemy drone strikes, sought medical attention,” the agency stated in a Telegram post on Wednesday morning.

As a result of damage to energy infrastructure caused by Russian shelling, some residents of the Zaporizhzhia region were left without power. This was reported on November 25 by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration.

On November 24, Russian occupiers attacked the Kovel community in Volyn Oblast with Shahed-type jet drones. One of the drones struck the premises of a business.

In the Krasnopil community of Sumy Oblast on November 23, Russian forces deliberately struck a vehicle transporting bread and food supplies with a drone. A fire broke out following the attack.

On Monday, November 23, the Carpathian steakhouse Vatra, located in downtown Kyiv, sustained damage as a result of Russian shelling.

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