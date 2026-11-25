One person was injured as a result of the UAV strikes. Infrastructure, a private home, and vehicles were also damaged, according to Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration.

“In Dnipro, infrastructure and a car were damaged. A 42-year-old man was injured. He is receiving outpatient treatment. In the Zelenodolsk community in the Kryvyi Rih region, the enemy targeted infrastructure. In the Nikopol district, the district center and the communities of Marganetsk, Pokrovsk, Myrivsk, and Chervonohryhorivsk were affected. A private home and a car were damaged,” he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday morning.

Two people were killed and three others were wounded as a result of attacks by Russian drones in the Sumy and Seredyna-Budsk communities. The National Police of Ukraine reported this on November 25.

Due to damage to energy infrastructure caused by Russian shelling, some residents of the Zaporizhzhia region were left without power. This was reported on November 25 by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration.

On November 24, Russian occupiers attacked the Kovel community in the Volyn region with Shahed-type jet drones. One of the drones struck the premises of a business.

In the Krasnopil community of Sumy Oblast on November 23, Russian forces deliberately struck a vehicle transporting bread and food supplies with a drone. A fire broke out following the attack.

On Monday, November 23, the Carpathian steakhouse Vatra, located in central Kyiv, sustained damage as a result of Russian shelling.

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