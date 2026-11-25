On the night of November 24–25, drones attacked an oil refinery in Syzran, Samara Oblast, Russia. The moment of the strike was captured during a live broadcast by blogger Andrei Arzamatov, known by the nickname MrRissso.

Andrei Arzamatov is a blogger from Samara whom Rosfinmonitoring has added to its list of individuals involved in extremism and terrorism. He is known for pranking Russians and Russian military personnel, during which—pretending to be a law enforcement officer or government official—he tries to coax his interlocutors into making candid confessions regarding the war against Ukraine. In addition, he organizes rallies in support of the Ukrainian military.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/img-0378-1.mp4

The Syzran refinery is part of Rosneft. Its capacity is approximately 8.5 million metric tons of oil per year. The facility produces automotive and aviation fuel, diesel, bitumen, and other petroleum products. The refinery began production back in 1942.

On the night of November 25, explosions were heard near several industrial facilities. The Novokuybyshevsk and Syzran refineries were hit, as well as, presumably, an oil pumping station.

On the night of November 23, drones carried out a series of strikes on one of the key facilities of Russia’s oil transportation infrastructure. A fire broke out following the attack on the Kaleikino oil pumping station.

Prior to this, the General Staff confirmed strikes on one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in Bashkortostan and the Lukoil refinery in Perm.

Also on the night of November 23, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant in the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation. Even satellites recorded a massive fire at the facility.

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