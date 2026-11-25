Over the past day, 203 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines. Ukrainian defense forces continue to repel the Russian offensive and inflict casualties on the enemy across various sectors.

The towns of Luzhky, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Stara Huta, and Studenok in Sumy Oblast came under artillery fire. In addition, airstrikes hit areas near the settlements of Radkivka, Yastrubshchyna, Nova Sloboda, Luzhky, and Katerynivka.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions

The invaders launched three attacks in the areas of Bachivska, Korenka, and Mala Korchakivka.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector

Ukrainian units repelled three enemy attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of Mala Vovcha and Okhrimivka.

In the Liman sector

Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 attacks in the areas of Platonivka, Hrekivka, Novoyegorivka, Lyman, Zarichne, and Dibrova.

In the Slovyansk direction

The invaders carried out seven attacks in the areas of Yampol and Kryva Luka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector

Sixteen attacks were recorded. The occupiers carried out assault operations in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Novopavlivka, Dovha Balka, as well as in the direction of Mykolaipillia.

On the Pokrovsk sector

Ukrainian defenders repelled 28 attacks. The enemy attacked in the areas of Serhiivka, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka, and also carried out assaults in the directions of Kucherove Yar, Hruzke, Stepy, Chernihivka, Krasnopodillia, Novohryshyne, Myrne, and Kamianka.

In the Huliaipole sector

Eleven attacks by the invaders were repelled in the areas of Novoye Zaporozhye, Zlagoda, Vozdvizhivka, Rivne, Kopaniv, Verkhnya Tersa, Novoselivka, and Hulyaypil.

Source: General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, 184 battles took place on the front lines, with the heaviest fighting occurring in the Pokrovsk direction, according to the General Staff.

As of Tuesday, November 24, the Russian Federation’s army had set a new annual record for losses since the start of the full-scale war: since the beginning of 2026, they have reached 432,519 soldiers, already exceeding the figure for all of 2024 (430,790 people).

One Russian soldier dies every five minutes in the war against Ukraine, according to a leak from the Rosstat database analyzed by journalists from “Important Stories.” According to their data, civil registry offices across Russia have recorded nearly 500,000 deaths of military personnel who died in the war. For the period from February 24, 2022, to September 28, 2026, this averages out to one death every five minutes.

An analysis of the Rosstat database—which was hacked and covers the period from 2022 to the end of September 2026—revealed that 92.9% of the Russian army’s recorded casualties were combat-related. Of the 209,870 deceased listed in the registry as military personnel, 194,885 died in combat, with 177,009 of those deaths attributed to injuries from explosions or shrapnel during military operations.

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