Drones belonging to the Ukrainian Defense Forces likely attacked the Russian airfield “Savasleika,” located approximately 700 km from the Ukrainian border. According to social media reports, three MiG-31 fighters and two Su-34s may have been hit, though the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not yet confirmed this information.

On the night of November 25, Ukrainian drones reached the “Savasleika” airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region and may have struck five Russian Armed Forces aircraft, according to the Telegram channel “Absolutely Reliable Source,” which reports on deep strikes on Russian territory. As a result of the attack on “Savasleika,” three MiG-31s—carriers of “Kinzhal” missiles—and two Su-34s—carriers of guided bombs used to strike Ukrainian Armed Forces positions and frontline territories—were damaged.

A post about the destruction of Russian Armed Forces military aircraft appeared online around 10 a.m. on November 25. It lists the successful operations carried out last night: an attack on two oil refineries (the Kuibyshev and Syzran refineries) and one airfield (“Savasleika” in the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation).

“The ‘Savasleika’ airfield—3 MiG-31s and 2 Su-34s were destroyed,” the post states.

It is noted that at the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery, two AVT-4 primary oil refining units caught fire, AVT-5, as well as a catalytic reforming unit (which converts low-quality gasoline into high-quality, high-octane fuel for vehicles). At the Syzran Oil Refinery, strikes hit the AVT-6 unit, a catalytic reforming unit, and other critical equipment. Both refineries are located in the Samara Region, more than 1,000 km from Ukraine.

Source: “An absolutely reliable source”

On the night of November 24–25, explosions were heard near several industrial facilities. The Novokuybyshevsk and Syzran oil refineries were struck, as well as, presumably, an oil pumping station.

On the night of November 23, drones carried out a series of strikes on one of the key facilities of Russia’s oil transportation infrastructure. A fire broke out after the attack on the Kaleikino oil pumping station.

Prior to this, the General Staff confirmed strikes on one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in Bashkortostan and the Lukoil refinery in Perm.

Also on the night of November 23, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant in the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation. A massive fire at the facility was even detected by satellites.

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