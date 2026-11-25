On the night of November 25, Russian troops launched yet another massive attack on a DTEK thermal power plant. As a result of the shelling, the facility sustained serious damage, and electricity production was halted.

According to reports, equipment at the thermal power plant was significantly damaged during the Russian attack, and the plant has currently ceased electricity generation.

“This is already the third massive attack on the company’s power plants in November alone,” DTEK clarified.

This was reported by the DTEK press center.

On the afternoon of November 25, Russian forces launched a massive drone strike on Odesa and its suburbs. Civilian and energy infrastructure came under attack; two women were injured, and part of the city was left without electricity.

Two people were killed and three others were injured as a result of Russian drone attacks in the Sumy and Seredyna-Budsk communities. The National Police of Ukraine reported this on November 25.

Due to damage to energy infrastructure caused by Russian shelling, some residents of the Zaporizhzhia region were left without power. This was reported on November 25 by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration.

On November 24, Russian occupiers attacked the Kovel community in the Volyn region with Shahed-type jet drones. One of the drones struck the premises of a business.

In the Krasnopil community of Sumy Oblast on November 23, Russian forces deliberately struck a vehicle transporting bread and food supplies with a drone. A fire broke out following the attack.

On Monday, November 23, the Carpathian steakhouse Vatra, located in downtown Kyiv, sustained damage as a result of Russian shelling.

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