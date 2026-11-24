On the night of November 23–24, Russian forces launched 96 attack drones at Ukraine, including 64 jet-powered drones.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down or neutralized 73 enemy UAVs, including 45 jet-powered ones.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the air attack began on the evening of November 23 at 6:00 p.m. Russian forces deployed:

96 Shahed-type attack drones, 64 of which were jet-powered;

“Gerbera”-type drones;

“Parody” decoy drones.

The drones were launched from the directions of Orel, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk on Russian territory, as well as from the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk and Gvardeysk in occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation units, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had destroyed or neutralized 73 Russian drones.

“According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defense systems had shot down or neutralized 73 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type (45 of which were jet-powered), Gerber, and other types of drones,” the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

At the same time, enemy airstrikes were recorded at 13 locations. Debris from downed drones was also found at two additional locations.

The Russian attack continued: as of the time this report was released, several enemy UAVs remained in Ukrainian airspace.

This is according to data from the Ukrainian Air Force.

On the night of November 24, Russian troops attacked three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. In Pavlohrad, two men, aged 29 and 36, were injured as a result of the strike.

Following the Russian nighttime strike on Zaporizhzhia on November 24, the number of casualties rose to 32, including four children. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Two people were injured as a result of a Russian strike on Izyum.

In Kyiv, a Russian drone damaged a popular pizzeria near Khreshchatyk.

Earlier, Russia damaged a high-rise building in Kharkiv; there are casualties.

The Russians have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times since this evening; there are injuries.

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