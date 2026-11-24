Russian troops shelled 24 settlements in the Sumy region over the past 24 hours. As of the morning of November 24, seven people, including two children, were injured as a result of the attacks.

The Russians used guided aerial bombs, attack drones, mortars, and artillery.

In the Hlukhiv community, a 16-year-old girl and two men, aged 42 and 52, were injured as a result of enemy drone strikes.

In the Shostka community, a 9-year-old child and a 56-year-old woman, who was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction, were injured by a drone strike.

In the Seredyna-Budsk community, a Russian drone struck a pharmacy. A 69-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman were injured.

Investigators have opened criminal cases under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for each incident. The pretrial investigation is ongoing.

This was reported by the communications department of the Sumy Regional Police.

Earlier, it was reported that a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia claimed the lives of two people, with another 22 injured.

Two people were injured as a result of a Russian strike on Izyum.

In Kyiv, a Russian drone damaged a popular pizzeria near Khreshchatyk.

Earlier, Russia damaged a high-rise building in Kharkiv; there are casualties.

The Russians have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times since this evening; there are wounded.

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