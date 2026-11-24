On the afternoon of November 24, Russian troops attacked civilian infrastructure in the town of Snovsk, Koryukivka District, Chernihiv Oblast, using a drone.

The strike damaged private homes and a store.

Two women, aged 31 and 39, sought medical attention. They were diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

Source: Pavlo Miroshnychenko

On November 24, a Russian “Molniya” drone struck a residential building in the village of Smyach, Novhorod-Siverskyi District, Chernihiv Oblast.

On Sunday, November 22, Russian troops attacked a facility in the Novhorod-Siverskyi District of Chernihiv Oblast. The strike caused a fire on the grounds of a private woodworking enterprise. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

Russian troops launched a drone strike on the house-museum of Ukraine’s second President, Leonid Kuchma, in the village of Chaikine, Novhorod-Siverskyi District, Chernihiv Oblast. The attack caused a fire in the building.

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