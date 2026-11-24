The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has issued a warrant for the arrest of Sergei Mikhalk, leader of the band Brutto and co-founder of the band “Lapis Trubetskoy.”

According to the Belarusian human rights center “Viasna,” the musician’s profile appeared in the ministry’s wanted persons database on November 23, though the specific article of the Russian Criminal Code under which he is being prosecuted has not yet been specified.

In August 2026, a court in Belarus sentenced Mikhalok in absentia to four years in a general-regime penal colony on charges of “insulting” self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenko and “inciting hostility” based on videos posted on social media by the band Brutto between 2021 and 2022. The musician has been living in Ukraine since 2015, holds the title of Honored Artist of Ukraine, and has consistently spoken out against the Belarusian regime, whose authorities in 2025 also labeled the song “Don’t Be Beasts,” based on a poem by Yanka Kupala, as “extremist.”

Source: “Nastoyashchee Vremya.”

Earlier, Serhiy Mikhalok and the band Lyapis Trubetskoy announced a major charity concert in Kyiv to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Prior to that, Serhiy Mikhalok spoke about a new music project.

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