In occupied Sievierodonetsk, where the residential sector has been without electricity for about two weeks, the Russian administration plans to spend approximately $678,000 on repairs to the street lighting networks.

The funds will be allocated for work on Donetsk Street, Bohdan Khmelnytsky Street, and Khimikov Avenue.

The cost of the two contracts totals more than 55.7 million rubles. The work is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the city still lacks drinking water, and people are forced to stand in lines all day long at water distribution points.

Source: Oleksiy Kharchenko, Luhansk Regional State Administration

The Russian occupation authorities have decided not to rebuild a significant portion of the destroyed housing in Sievierodonetsk. Instead, they plan to demolish at least 79 high-rise buildings in the city that were damaged during the Russian assault.

In occupied Sievierodonetsk, the air raid warning system is currently not operational, and there are no plans to establish one. This was reported by the regional military administration, citing the occupying authorities’ response to a request from local residents.

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