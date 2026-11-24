Russia’s natural population decline has accelerated sharply and reached a record high since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to data released by demographer Alexei Raksha, last year Russia lost 764,000 people due to excess deaths over births: 1.167 million babies were born—the lowest number in the country’s modern history—while 1.931 million people died, which is 6% more than in 2024 and 9.6% higher than in 2023.

On average, the Russian Federation’s population declined by 2,100 people per day last year, and in 2026, the natural population decline, according to the demographer’s estimates, rose to at least 820,000 people—about 2,200 per day.

The natural population decline in Russia accelerated by 28% last year compared to 2024 and reached its highest level since 2021, when, during the pandemic, deaths exceeded births by 1.04 million people. Rosstat stopped publishing official demographic statistics in the spring of 2025, also classifying data on marriages, divorces, and the total population as confidential. Since the start of the full-scale war, deaths in Russia have exceeded births by 3.2 million people, of whom between 500,000 and 700,000 died in the war, and over the past 10 years, the country has lost 5.6 million permanent residents due to natural population decline.

Source: a post by demographer Alexei Raksha on Facebook.

Rosstat has recorded at least 270,000 deaths of Russian military personnel in the Donetsk region during the war. By comparison, the Battle of Berlin cost the Soviet Army 78,000 lives.

One Russian soldier dies every five minutes in the war against Ukraine, according to a leak from Rosstat’s database analyzed by journalists from “Important Stories.” According to their data, civil registry offices across Russia have recorded nearly 500,000 deaths of military personnel who died in the war. For the period from February 24, 2022, to September 28, 2026, this averages out to one death every five minutes.

An analysis of the Rosstat database—which was hacked and covers the period from 2022 to the end of September 2026—revealed that 92.9% of the Russian army’s recorded casualties were combat-related. Of the 209,870 deceased listed in the registry as military personnel, 194,885 died in combat, with 177,009 of those deaths attributed to injuries from explosions or shrapnel during military operations.

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