If U.S. President Donald Trump fails to convince Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end the war against Ukraine by the end of 2026, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will appeal to the U.S. Congress to increase pressure on Moscow.

According to the Ukrainian president, if a peace agreement acceptable to Kyiv is not reached, he will ask U.S. lawmakers for a large-scale military aid package and tougher sanctions against Russia. As noted in the article, starting in January, Democrats will hold majorities in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate.

Zelenskyy made this statement in an interview with Bloomberg. He emphasized that Ukraine needs to secure a level of support and sanctions that will send a clear signal to Russia about the need to come to the negotiating table and end the war.

The president also noted that Trump’s special envoys, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, are seeking to conclude a peace agreement as soon as possible—preferably by January. At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is also interested in ending the war as soon as possible, but not at the expense of its own interests.

This was reported by Bloomberg.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects the newly elected U.S. Congress, which will begin its work in January, to demonstrate unity in supporting Ukraine.

Zelenskyy accused the U.S. of delaying the delivery of missiles for the Patriot system

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