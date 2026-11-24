On Tuesday, November 24, the occupying forces attacked a civilian enterprise in the Sarny District of Rivne Oblast, causing a fire in one of the buildings. This was reported by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Oblast Military Administration.

According to him, rescue workers and other relevant services are already on the scene, and preliminary information indicates that no one was injured in the attack.

Source: a Facebook post by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration.

On the morning of November 24, Russian troops attacked energy facilities in the north of the Rivne region. Power has now been restored to all customers, according to regional authorities.

On November 24, a Russian “Molniya” drone struck a residential building in the village of Smyach in the Novhorod-Siverskyi District of Chernihiv Oblast.

Read us on