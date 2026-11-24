Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Russia’s response to attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on facilities in the Russian fuel and energy sector was inevitable, complaining that Kyiv continues these strikes despite appeals from U.S. President Donald Trump.

During a meeting on the development of the fuel and energy sector and environmental safety, he asserted that these attacks are allegedly incapable of causing critical damage, but at the same time demanded that the protection of energy infrastructure be strengthened.

The Kremlin leader also identified the stability of fuel supplies as the main priority in the domestic market, asserting that gasoline prices have stabilized after reaching peak levels. In addition, Putin threatened European countries with consequences for attempting to restrict Russian fuel exports and announced Moscow’s intention to expand sales markets and develop the oil refining industry in eastern Russia.

Source: Russian media.

On the night of November 23, drones carried out a series of strikes on one of the key facilities of Russia’s oil transportation infrastructure. A fire broke out following the attack on the Kaleikino oil pumping station.

Prior to this, the General Staff confirmed that one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in Bashkortostan and Lukoil’s refinery in Perm had been hit.

Also on the night of November 23, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant in the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation. A massive fire at the facility was even detected by satellites.

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