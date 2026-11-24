On Wednesday, November 25, scheduled power outages will be in effect throughout the day in some regions of Ukraine. Hourly schedules will be implemented for residential customers, and power restrictions will be imposed on industrial enterprises. These measures are being taken in response to the consequences of Russian attacks on the power grid.

According to the company, the restrictions will be in effect around the clock, that is, from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on November 25. Power restriction schedules will be applied to industrial consumers. Hourly blackout schedules will apply to all categories of consumers. The extent of the restrictions for the general public will range from 0.5 to 3 shifts. The duration and timing of the blackouts will depend on the specific schedule and the situation in the region.

Ukrenergo explained that it is forced to implement these measures due to the consequences of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure. The restrictions help maintain balance in the power grid and avoid more widespread problems with electricity supply. At the same time, the schedules may vary by region. Therefore, the company advises checking the latest information on the official websites of local distribution system operators—that is where the times and rotation schedules for specific addresses are published. This was reported by NEC “Ukrenergo” on Telegram.

On Tuesday, November 24, scheduled power outages will be in effect around the clock in several regions of Ukraine.

On November 22, Russian attacks caused new power outages in five regions of Ukraine. Consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Odesa, and Kharkiv regions were partially left without power. The situation is most critical in the Odesa region, where repeated strikes have damaged facilities critical to the power supply.

Emergency power outages have been implemented in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Repairs to the power line to Odesa could take up to three weeks, according to Forbes.

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