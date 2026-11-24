On November 24, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal stated that Ukraine had been warned of the risk of environmental pollution in the Baltic Sea as a result of attacks on Russian oil tankers.

Tallinn also emphasized that it would not allow its airspace, territorial waters, or land to be used for such operations.

According to Mihal, this message had already been conveyed to Kyiv at a lower diplomatic level, but they plan to reiterate it.

At the same time, the Estonian prime minister acknowledged that Ukrainian attacks on Russian ships and infrastructure may continue, as “shadow fleet” tankers provide a significant portion of the funding for Russia’s war and transport weapons.

Michal separately emphasized the danger of oil spills from damaged tankers, which are often in poor technical condition. According to him, this poses a serious threat to the environment of the Baltic Sea.

Source: ERR

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Estonia of facilitating Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s northwest and threatened the Baltic country with direct military confrontation.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal stated that countries in the region should get used to and be prepared for new attacks by Ukrainian drones on Russian vessels in the Baltic Sea.

The drone strike on the Russian dry cargo ship Sparta II in the Gulf of Finland is a collateral consequence of Russia’s war of aggression and an exercise of Ukraine’s right to self-defense, said Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

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