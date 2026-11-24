At least seven people died in a fire at a military base in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar Krai, on May 22.

This information came to light from a leak in the Rosstat database, which was analyzed by journalists from “The Agency.” Russian authorities have not officially reported the deaths.

The database lists the cause of death for all seven individuals as injuries sustained from explosions or shrapnel during an armed conflict. According to the registry, two of the deceased lived in the “Senezh” complex in Solnechnogorsk, near Moscow, where the GRU’s special operations center is located. Another victim lived in the nearby village of Andriivka.

Earlier, a little-known group called the “Kuban Insurgent Movement” claimed responsibility for the fire, stating that a bomb had been detonated at the military unit. However, there is no confirmation of this version of events.

Following the incident, Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations reported only that a fire had broken out and separately prohibited local residents from filming, distributing, or publishing footage from the scene. Information regarding the number of casualties, fatalities, and the cause of the fire has not been officially released.

Source: “Agency”

Russian authorities have repeatedly edited the entry regarding the death of the tortured Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchina in the Rosstat database, changing both the date of her death and the official cause of death. This is evidenced by a data leak from the agency, which was analyzed by journalists from the publication “Vazhnye Istorii.”

An analysis of the Rosstat database—which was hacked and covers the period from 2022 to the end of September 2026—revealed that 92.9% of the Russian army’s recorded casualties were combat-related. Of the 209,870 deceased listed in the registry as military personnel, 194,885 died in combat, with 177,009 of those deaths attributed to injuries from explosions or shrapnel during military operations.

One Russian soldier dies every five minutes in the war against Ukraine, according to a leak from the Rosstat database analyzed by journalists from “Important Stories.”

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