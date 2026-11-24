On November 24, Russian occupiers attacked the Kovel community in Volyn Oblast with Shahed-type rocket-powered drones. One of the drones struck the premises of a business.

As a result of the strike, two trailers caught fire—one carrying coal, the other carrying pallet boards. The fire has already been extinguished.

This is the second attack on the Kovel community in the past 24 hours. There were no injuries or fatalities.

Source: Volyn Regional State Administration

The production facilities of the Chanta Mount plant, which manufactures frozen baked goods, sustained significant damage as a result of a Russian attack on November 19.

In the Krasnopil community of Sumy Oblast on November 23, Russian forces used a drone to deliberately strike a vehicle transporting bread and food. A fire broke out after the attack.

On Monday, November 23, the Carpathian steakhouse Vatra, located in downtown Kyiv, sustained damage as a result of Russian shelling.

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