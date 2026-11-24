Throughout the day on Tuesday, November 24, Russian troops have been striking civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region, damaging farmland and warehouses where nearly 1,500 metric tons of wheat were stored.

According to Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, warehouse and administrative buildings, as well as passenger cars, were also damaged.

According to preliminary information from the Odesa Regional Military Administration, no one was injured as a result of the enemy attacks, and relevant services are working at the sites of the strikes to address the damage.

Source: a post by Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

On the morning of November 24, Russian troops attacked energy facilities in the north of Rivne Oblast. Power has now been restored to all customers, according to regional authorities.

On November 24, a Russian “Molniya” drone struck a residential building in the village of Smyach in the Novhorod-Siverskyi District of the Chernihiv region.

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