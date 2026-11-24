Over the past week, Russian troops have reduced the intensity of their assault attempts in the Kharkiv sector. This was influenced by enemy losses resulting from the actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, as well as deteriorating weather conditions.

According to him, the “Gart” Brigade, part of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, continues to strike Russian troops along this section of the front. Ukrainian border guards are targeting both enemy personnel and equipment, including beyond the state border.

“As for the Kharkiv region, over the past week the enemy has somewhat reduced the frequency of its assault attempts. This is due to the losses the enemy is suffering, particularly at the hands of the “Gart” Brigade (part of the State Border Guard Service—ed.), which is holding the defensive line in this sector and continues to strike the enemy — both against personnel and equipment, even beyond the state border—in an effort to reduce the enemy’s ability to launch strikes against our territory,” Demchenko noted.

Weather conditions have also become another factor holding back Russian assaults. As the State Border Guard Service spokesperson explained, rain and mud are hampering the advance of Russian infantry and preventing the expansion of their zone of control.

“They are limiting the enemy’s ability to expand its zone of control by directing its infantry groups toward our positions,” said Andriy Demchenko.

Andriy Demchenko, a spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, spoke about this on television.

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Polohivsky District of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Changes on the front lines were recorded near the settlements of Vozdvizhivka and Bilohirya.

According to journalists’ estimates, over the course of 4.5 years of full-scale war, the Russian army’s irreplaceable losses in the Donetsk region may have reached 325,000 dead. In the battles for Pokrovsk alone, according to leaked statistics, more than 100,000 Russian soldiers were killed.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, on November 23, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 1,848 Russian troops. New data on enemy losses was released as of November 24, 2026.

A total of 123 clashes were recorded on the front lines, with the fiercest fighting occurring in the Kostiantynivka sector.

Over the past 24 hours, 149 combat engagements took place along the front line, with the heaviest fighting occurring in two sectors.

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