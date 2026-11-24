Marines from the 40th Separate Marine Brigade and a unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate conducted a joint operation in the Dnipro region, during which “Barracuda” unmanned boats delivered heavy Vampire drones to positions for subsequent strikes on the enemy’s rear.

According to him, the operation was planned in advance. Ukrainian boats delivered the heavy Vampire drones to designated points, from where they set out to carry out missions behind Russian lines.

During the operation, the Russians attempted to attack the Ukrainian boats using strike drones. However, these attempts were unsuccessful.

“If we’re talking about the latest operation, the Russians used about 10 ‘Lancets’ and around 12 FPV drones just to destroy us. But thanks to the maneuverability and skill—let’s put it that way—of our specialists, all those drones ended up right in the water. And the ‘Lancets’ too,” “Khatab” said.

The serviceman also noted that following the humanitarian operation in Oleshky, Russian troops have stepped up their activities in the Dnipro region. Ukrainian marines are observing an increase in the number of enemy reconnaissance drones and FPV drones.

“The number of FPV drones and reconnaissance drones has increased. The Russians have replenished their supplies and personnel in this regard. The positions we cleared over the past six months in Kinburn—the Russians have reoccupied them, even though they had previously been destroyed. But I don’t think that’s a problem. I think we’ll be able to handle them,” stated a serviceman from the 40th Brigade.

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A serviceman from the crew of the unmanned “Barracuda” boat of the 40th Separate Marine Brigade, with the call sign “Khatab,” spoke about this on Army TV.

Earlier, during Operation “Bear Trap” in the north of the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian forces employed diversionary strikes, armored vehicles, and the massive deployment of drones. This helped thwart the Russian command’s plans to encircle Ukrainian Armed Forces units. Strict operational security and the remote mining of Russian troop supply routes were also key components of the operation.

The Ukrainian military carried out the “Bear Trap” offensive operation in the Kharkiv region and regained control of 204 square kilometers of territory and 14 villages. The fighting took place amid a media blackout, and Ukrainian defenders used Abrams tanks to deceive Russian troops. Soldiers from the 475th Separate Assault Regiment “Code 9.2” shared details of the operation on November 20, 2026.

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