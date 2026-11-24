Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that on the night of November 24, Russian troops concentrated their attacks on the Zhytomyr region. The main targets were infrastructure facilities that ensure the distribution and transmission of electricity.

According to the head of state, the defense system worked as intended.

“I held a conference call. Last night, the Russians focused their strikes on the Zhytomyr region—specifically on the infrastructure for the distribution and transmission of electricity. The defense system worked,” Zelenskyy said.

He noted that during the conference call, they heard reports on the situation in the Dnipropetrovsk region—in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Pavlohrad, and other cities and communities. The President noted that “the electricity situation is challenging,” but the necessary resources have been mobilized for restoration. “It’s important that the work be accelerated. I’m grateful to everyone working in Odesa and the region, repairing the power grids and ensuring alternative supply routes,” the head of state said.

He noted that, together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they had updated the requirements in Zaporizhzhia to protect against Russian strikes.

According to the President, Ukraine’s Minister of Energy reported on the implementation of the measures previously agreed upon to increase electricity generation and expedite the restoration of energy infrastructure following Russian strikes.

As Zelenskyy noted, there was a separate report from the Ukrainian Minister of Defense on the use of our long-range weapons and the preparation of new support packages from partners.

The head of state announced this on Facebook following the conference call.

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