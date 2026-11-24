Ukrainian defense forces struck Russian military logistics facilities in the Bryansk and Donetsk regions. In particular, they destroyed a staging area for enemy trucks that the occupiers were using to deliver ammunition, fuel, and provisions, as well as a crossing over the Vovcha River.

“Ukrainian defense forces are disrupting the Russian army’s logistics: a crossing and a concentration of Russian trucks have been struck,” the General Staff noted.

According to the General Staff, on November 23 and during the night of November 24, Ukrainian forces continued to strike targets that supply the Russian army with resources for waging war.

“In the Bryansk region, near Berestok, a concentration of trucks belonging to an enemy unit was struck. The occupiers use these very vehicles to transport ammunition, fuel, and provisions to the front lines. In the Donetsk region, near Novoukrainka, a crossing over the Vovcha River was struck. Now the enemy will have to find detours—longer and more vulnerable—to move troops and equipment,” the General Staff reported.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Prior to this, long-range drones from the “Alpha” Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine had attacked the “Kaleykino” oil pumping station near the city of Almetyevsk in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Federation, located more than 1,200 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Between November 16 and 21, the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out a series of strikes against Russian oil infrastructure and military facilities. The targets included oil refineries, oil depots, an oil pumping station, the Kerch Bridge, air defense systems, warehouses, and command posts. In total, during this period, the Ukrainian military struck eight Russian oil infrastructure facilities.

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