On the morning of November 24, a Russian drone crashed on the grounds of a preschool in the Adzham community of Kirovohrad Oblast. The crash damaged windows and doors in the building. Fortunately, no one was injured.

According to her, the drone crashed around 6:00 a.m. There were no children in the kindergarten at the time of the incident.

As a result of the drone crash, about 20 windows and four doors in the building were damaged. An outbuilding was also damaged.

A special commission is currently on site, surveying the area and determining the exact extent of the damage.

No further details are available at this time regarding the consequences of the Russian attack on the Adzham community.

This was reported by Lyudmyla Krykunenko, secretary of the Adzham Village Council.

On the morning of November 24, Russian troops attacked energy facilities in the north of Rivne Oblast. Power has now been restored to all customers, according to regional authorities.

Photo: Russia attacked 11 regions of Ukraine: two people were killed in Zaporizhzhia.

Russia launched another attack on Vinnytsia, damaging an energy facility and vehicles.

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