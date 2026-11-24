Over the past 24 hours, on November 23, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and eight other settlements in the region. Twenty-one people were injured as a result of the shelling, including teenagers, according to the regional military administration.

"In the city of Kharkiv, two women, aged 42 and 68, suffered acute stress reactions; in the city of Lozova, a 60-year-old man, a 20-year-old man, and a 70-year-old woman were wounded, and eight other people suffered acute stress reactions; in the village of Ruska Lozova, Dergachi Community, a 60-year-old woman, a 57-year-old woman, and a 61-year-old man were injured; In the city of Izyum, a 77-year-old woman was injured, and an 85-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman suffered acute stress reactions; In the village of Chernihivske, Lozova Community, a 67-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman experienced acute stress reactions,” Synyegubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

This was reported by Oleg Sinyegubov, head of the regional military administration.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 14, Russian troops attacked the Kharkiv region with various types of weapons. Fourteen people were injured, including four children.

On November 1, Andriy Demchenko, a spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, reported that Russian troops are making the most attempts to expand their zone of control in the north of the Kharkiv region.

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