In Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, a Russian FPV drone attacked a company vehicle belonging to employees of “Donetskoblgaz.” The gas workers were on their way to the scene in response to an emergency call when their vehicle was struck.

“Yesterday in Sloviansk, two Donetskoblgaz employees—a driver and a mechanic—were responding to an emergency call. While they were trying to fix the problem, an enemy FPV drone appeared,” the statement said.

The employees managed to take cover. The drone circled around the service vehicle and then struck it. As a result of the attack, the vehicle caught fire.

The gas workers extinguished the fire themselves using a fire extinguisher. Afterward, they retrieved their expensive tools and walked back to the office. On the way, the employees saw two more vehicles on fire.

Source: Donetskoblgaz.

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