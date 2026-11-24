Ukrainian troops have already mastered the new armored vehicles and are preparing to use them during combat missions. The 21st Separate Mechanized Brigade reported the arrival of the vehicles by publishing a video featuring feedback from the crews.

The combat vehicles were transferred to Ukraine with the support of the German government. According to a senior technician with the call sign “Bankir,” the armored vehicles arrived practically brand-new, with no prior combat use.

“The vehicles came from Germany straight from the factory. Some of them have only 25 km on the odometer,” the soldier said.

Before receiving the vehicles, Ukrainian crews underwent training in Germany. Mechanic-drivers, commanders, and gunners trained separately, mastering their respective specialties.

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The program included theoretical classes, driving exercises at the training range, and day and night firing drills. According to a gunner-operator with the call sign “Skoryi,” during the training, the soldiers also practiced firing at FPV drones.

Driver-mechanic “Chornyi” particularly praised the Lynx’s handling. The vehicle, he said, is fast, durable, and has good off-road capability. In addition, the driver can view footage from the turret cameras used by the commander and gunner.

However, it was the Lynx’s modern turret that interested the soldiers the most. Its systems are largely automated, and both the commander and the gunner can control the weapons.

The IFV is equipped with a modern fire control system and an automatic cannon capable of firing ammunition with programmable fuses.

This expands the vehicle’s capabilities against various types of targets, including aerial ones.

The 21st Brigade is already planning to use the Lynx not only to carry out the tasks of mechanized units but also to counter Russian Shahed-type attack drones.

In the Dnipro region, marines and the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) have delivered heavy Vampire UAVs to the rear.

Earlier, during Operation “Bear Trap” in the north of the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian forces employed diversionary strikes, armored vehicles, and the massive deployment of drones. This helped thwart the Russian command’s plans to encircle Ukrainian Armed Forces units. Strict operational security and the remote mining of Russian troop supply routes were also key components of the operation.

The Ukrainian military carried out the “Bear Trap” offensive operation in the Kharkiv region and regained control of 204 square kilometers of territory and 14 villages. The fighting took place amid a media blackout, and Ukrainian defenders used Abrams tanks to deceive Russian troops. Soldiers from the 475th Separate Assault Regiment “Code 9.2” shared details of the operation on November 20, 2026.

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