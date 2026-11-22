A man was killed in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a Russian attack. The strike hit the Zavodskyi district of the city. Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported the death on November 22.

Russian troops attacked the Zavodskyi district of Zaporizhzhia on November 22. A man was killed as a result of the shelling. So far, one fatality has been reported. The official has not yet provided further details regarding the circumstances of the attack or its consequences.

Information regarding possible casualties, damage to residential buildings, or infrastructure is being verified. This was reported by Mikhail Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on his Telegram channel.

A series of explosions rocked Zaporizhzhia. Following this, traffic across the bridges and the DniproHES dam was completely blocked.

Russia launched a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia; the number of casualties has risen to 43.

In Zaporizhzhia, following the morning Russian attacks on November 17, the number of wounded rose to 42, while two local residents were killed in the shelling. This was reported by Mikhail Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

A Russian FPV drone killed a 70-year-old man in the village of Kushuhum in the Zaporizhzhia district. Another person was injured in the attack on Zaporizhzhia—a 57-year-old woman was wounded.

On November 16, emergency and special emergency power outages were implemented in Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia region due to damage to electrical equipment caused by Russian attacks.

Read us on