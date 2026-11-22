During the week ending November 22, Russia launched approximately 2,700 drones, nearly 1,460 guided bombs, and 165 missiles of various types at Ukraine. Twenty regions of the country came under Russian attack. Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defense, in particular by expediting the delivery of missiles for the Patriot systems.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the scale of the Russian attacks on November 22 on Facebook. He also described the aftermath of the strike on Dymer in the Kyiv region, where a search-and-rescue operation is underway after a Russian drone struck a residential high-rise building.

As a result of the attack, the entrance to the five-story building was partially destroyed. Rescuers evacuated nine people and extinguished the fire. At the same time, according to the president, people may still be trapped under the rubble. “But, unfortunately, there may still be people under the rubble: 14 people have not responded to calls. All necessary emergency services are working at the scene,” Zelenskyy said.

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He thanked the rescue workers for their prompt response and noted that search and rescue operations are ongoing. The president also reported on a child who was injured in Zaporizhzhia. The child was wounded as a result of a Russian strike with guided bombs on residential buildings.

Russia Attacked 20 Regions in One Week

According to Zelenskyy, over the course of the week, Russian forces deployed approximately 2,700 drones, nearly 1,460 aerial bombs, and 165 missiles of various types against Ukraine.

The president noted that a significant portion of the missiles were ballistic. Among them were missiles manufactured in North Korea. He said that Russia is helping Pyongyang modernize them so they can hit targets with greater precision. “Against this backdrop, it is particularly difficult to understand the delays in the delivery of anti-ballistic systems to Ukraine,” the head of state emphasized.

Zelenskyy called on partners to speed up the delivery of missiles for the Patriot system

The president stressed that Ukraine needs to strengthen its defenses against Russian missile attacks. In particular, he called on the U.S. to authorize the transfer to Ukraine of missiles for the Patriot air defense systems, which partners have already paid for under the PURL program.

This program allows partners to finance the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine. According to Zelenskyy, it is the main source of anti-ballistic missile supplies. “It is very important that the U.S. authorize the transfer of missiles for the Patriot systems, which have already been paid for by partners under the PURL program. It is also important to continue contributing to the PURL program, which is our main source of anti-ballistic missiles. Thank you to everyone who is helping with this,” the president said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that continued support from partners and the timely delivery of air defense systems are crucial for protecting Ukrainian cities from Russian attacks. Zelenskyy reported this on Facebook.

On November 21, there were 131 combat engagements between Ukrainian troops and Russian invaders on the front lines. The highest number of attacks was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy attempted to break through the defenses 16 times. In total, Russian forces carried out 79 airstrikes, dropped 249 guided bombs, and deployed more than 7,200 kamikaze drones.

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