Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the Vyshhorod District of Kyiv Oblast following a Russian attack on the night of November 22. The strike destroyed the stairwell of a residential building—from the first to the fifth floor. Eight people may be trapped under the rubble, and rescuers are continuing to search for them.

On the morning of November 22, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that emergency rescue operations are still underway at the site of the Russian strike in the Vyshhorod district of the Kyiv region. According to the State Emergency Service, an entire stairwell in the high-rise building was destroyed—the structure collapsed from the first to the fifth floors. According to preliminary information, eight people may be trapped under the rubble.

So far, rescuers have managed to evacuate nine people from the building. Two more people were injured as a result of the attack. The search operation is ongoing. Rescuers are clearing the rubble and searching the debris, trying to locate people who may still be trapped beneath it.

The State Emergency Service’s canine and bomb disposal units have been deployed to the scene. Heavy machinery is also on site, helping to dismantle heavy structures and reach areas where victims may be located. A State Emergency Service aid station has been set up near the site of the operation. There, necessary support is being provided to people who were affected by the attack or need assistance. Rescuers are continuing their search. The number of people who may still be trapped under the rubble is being verified.

On the night of November 22, a Russian drone attacked the village of Dymer in the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv Oblast. The strike destroyed part of a five-story residential building, caused a fire, and resulted in casualties. According to the State Emergency Service, seven people may be trapped under the rubble.

Between November 13 and 20, 2026, 75 criminal offenses related to violations of the laws and customs of war were recorded in the Kyiv region. Two civilians were killed and 13 others were injured as a result of Russian attacks. In addition, eight facilities comprising warehousing, logistics, and manufacturing infrastructure were damaged or destroyed.

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