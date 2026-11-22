The situation with electricity supply in Odesa and the surrounding areas remains extremely difficult. As of November 22, due to extensive damage to the main power grids, it is not yet possible to deliver the necessary amount of electricity to consumers. Utility workers are already partially restoring power to critical infrastructure and are seeking technical solutions to gradually restore power to other consumers.

According to the company, Russian attacks have caused serious damage to the main power grids. As a result, it is currently physically impossible to deliver the necessary amount of electricity to consumers. Ukrenergo emphasizes that the problem is not limited to a shortage of electricity. Russian strikes have damaged critical infrastructure through which electricity is supplied to Odesa and surrounding communities. Therefore, even with sufficient capacity available, it is not yet possible to deliver the required amount of electricity to consumers.

Utility workers have been working to restore the damaged power grids for more than a day now. Yesterday, repair crews worked throughout the day, and the work continued into the night. However, they are not always able to focus entirely on the repairs. The specialists’ work is complicated by the constant threat of new Russian attacks and air raid alerts. Due to the danger, repair crews are forced to interrupt their work, which is why restoring the grids takes longer.

Despite this, on the morning of November 22, power engineers managed to begin partially restoring power to critical infrastructure facilities. The top priority is to ensure the stable operation of facilities on which vital services for the city and surrounding areas depend. At the same time, specialists are working on backup power schemes and other technical solutions. They plan to use these to gradually restore power to the remaining consumers. Ukrenergo warns that it will not be possible to quickly restore power to all residents. The extent of the damage is significant, so repairs may take some time.

“Repair work is ongoing, and all involved services are working in coordination to restore power to residents of Odesa and surrounding areas as quickly as possible,” the company stated. Utility workers continue to restore the power grid and seek ways to supply electricity. At the same time, the timeline for a full restoration of power will depend on the extent of the damage and the security situation. On November 22, NEC “Ukrenergo” reported on the difficult situation with power supply in Odesa and surrounding areas.

In Odesa, from November 23 through 27, schoolchildren will study remotely. This decision was made due to significant disruptions in electricity, heat, and water supply in the city. During this period, kindergartens will operate only with on-call groups.

Power outages occurred in Odesa and the Odesa region during an air raid alert. As soon as the security situation allows, utility workers will inspect the damaged equipment and begin restoration work.

As a result of enemy shelling of Odesa on November 18, 2026, the Museum of Contemporary Art building sustained damage.





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