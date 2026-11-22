As of the morning of November 22, Russian attacks have caused new power outages in five regions of Ukraine. Consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Odesa, and Kharkiv regions are partially without power. The situation is most critical in the Odesa region, where repeated strikes have damaged facilities critical to the power grid.

According to the agency, Russian troops struck energy facilities again over the past 24 hours. Due to the damage, some consumers in the five regions were left without power. “Over the past 24 hours, Russia has again attacked a number of energy facilities. As a result, as of this morning, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Odesa, and Kharkiv regions are without power. Power utility workers are working to restore electricity,” the Ministry of Energy reported.

The Odesa region is currently facing the most significant challenges. Repeated Russian strikes have significantly hampered the work of repair crews. According to the ministry, the Russians are deliberately targeting energy facilities that are critical to the region’s power supply. As a result, a significant number of consumers remain without power. At the same time, energy workers have already managed to partially restore power to critical infrastructure facilities in Odesa and surrounding areas. This was made possible by the restoration work carried out. “Ensuring their stable operation remains the top priority for energy workers,” the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

At the same time, experts are exploring other ways to supply electricity. In particular, they are working on backup power schemes and technical solutions that will help gradually restore power to the remaining consumers. The ministry warned that the damage to energy facilities is significant, so it will take time to repair them. Energy workers are continuing restoration efforts to restore power to all consumers. The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported on the consequences of the Russian attacks on energy infrastructure on November 22.

On Sunday, November 22, rolling blackouts will be in effect throughout the day in some regions of Ukraine. Power restrictions will be imposed on industrial enterprises, while residential and other consumers will face hourly outages lasting between one and two and a half shifts.

Eight regions in western Ukraine have implemented strict power outage schedules. In some areas, consumers will have electricity for only 3–4 hours by the end of the day on November 20. The restrictions are due to Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.

On Friday, November 20, 2026, scheduled electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect throughout the day in certain regions of Ukraine. This was reported by the national energy company “Ukrenergo.”

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